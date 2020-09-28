Horoscopes: Sept. 28

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The sort of thoughts that travel ever forward are so fun to ride. But when you hit on those thoughts that loop back, or worse, spiral and constrict, it’s best to jump off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The clever one who showed you the ropes, led you down the shortcuts, handed you the recipe has already been repaid with a helping high and the satisfaction of your ease. Now you’ll pay it forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you get stuck, forget about who you are and your role/story/brand... In fact, forget about all relevant nouns and just do the verb. Action is the way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Those constantly signaling their own superiority are actually sending out a clear indicator of insecurity. Instead of criticizing this, you’ll embrace it, realizing the extra care that everyone needs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s easy to discern your preferences and easier still to criticize efforts that don’t meet the standard. The hard work is to identify the root cause of one’s own insecurity. Why does having superior taste matter so much?