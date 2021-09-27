Horoscopes: Sept. 27

Mercury’s retrograde in the sign of partnership begins with a drop of awareness about the nature of the arrangement. Most relationships are run by unspoken rules buzzing below the level of consciousness. It often takes a breach of those rules to be aware of them in the first place. So, welcome the breach. It’s where discovery begins.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll put your head down and do the work. The motion gets you out of your own way. Soon it will seem as though the work is being done not by you, but through you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may think you don’t have enough time to follow through with an action, when in fact time is not the issue at all. Procrastination is a fear issue, not a time issue. Just do it, then it’s quickly done.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re punctual and courteous, with the insider’s knowledge that manners are always cool, and unreliability is among the most selfish and dubious character traits. Your actions set a standard others will adhere to.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Seek the dynamic of a mentorship, which will be good for all involved. The teachers will better understand the value of their own knowledge, and the student will evolve.