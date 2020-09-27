Horoscopes: Sept. 27

We’re headed into a cycle of communication that cuts through the noise. It happens in messages that are sharp, well defined and honest. It happens in moments of clarity and, sometimes, urgency. This is the gift of Mercury in Scorpio: In the quest to share what is essential, formality, ambiguity and fear will fall to the wayside.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 27). Being right, important and powerful is an ego inflator. But being free is a soul inflator. You’d rather have the kind of levity that comes with freedom, and this becomes a guiding principle of your year. You’ll find fulfillment in fascinating work and people who give you the room to be yourself. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 18, 9, 6, 22 and 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To be in touch with reality but not bound to it — that is the existential sweet spot you’ll hit today. You’ll be a player on the stage, pretending while never losing sight of the fact that this is only a role.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The question of the day: If you knew that everything you gave a person would be passed forward to someone else, would it change your offerings? And if so, how?