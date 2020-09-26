Horoscopes: Sept. 26

Where to take relationships will be the big question with Mercury on the move. Tomorrow, the communication planet dips a toe into the realm of transformation which could effect the status of some relationships. Friendships turn to love, love turns to friendship, and business relationships change form, too. Opportunities abound.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 26). You break free of people’s expectations of you and very quickly the expectations you have of yourself (which are far more stringent, but also more specific to your strengths) will become the new gears by which your life is run. Ahead lies an adventurous, strenuous, exhilarating journey — one for the books. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 20, 4, 44 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s the same on earth as it is on the moon or in the realm of emotions or spirit. Anything you lean into gets pushed away. You’re better off to plant yourself and bring it on in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re not worried what the other person thinks of you, but you really do want to know. Things will go better from here if everyone just lays the cards out on the table. You first.