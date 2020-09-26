Horoscopes: Sept. 26

Where to take relationships will be the big question with Mercury on the move. Tomorrow, the communication planet dips a toe into the realm of transformation which could effect the status of some relationships. Friendships turn to love, love turns to friendship, and business relationships change form, too. Opportunities abound.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 26). You break free of people’s expectations of you and very quickly the expectations you have of yourself (which are far more stringent, but also more specific to your strengths) will become the new gears by which your life is run. Ahead lies an adventurous, strenuous, exhilarating journey — one for the books. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 20, 4, 44 and 15.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s the same on earth as it is on the moon or in the realm of emotions or spirit. Anything you lean into gets pushed away. You’re better off to plant yourself and bring it on in.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re not worried what the other person thinks of you, but you really do want to know. Things will go better from here if everyone just lays the cards out on the table. You first.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Life and experience teach you what people need. Verbal questions and answers can be a poor substitute. What can you feel from a person when you work together? It’s valuable information.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). One of your many talents is differentiating problems from facts. Something tipping that might be caught is a problem. Something on the floor is a fact.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re excellent at taking initiative and people love that about you. Initiative shows spirit and guts. It also indicates a high level of self-confidence, and because you trust yourself a lot, others will, too.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Like a word lost at the tip of your tongue, you’ve a sense that something irreplaceable is missing. Sure, other substitutes are accessible, but none is quite right. Relax and wait for the return.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Pay attention to the moods of others and how they contribute to your own. Since you live inside moods, they are as valid an environment as any to assess, tweak, decorate, get comfortable inside of.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You know how to take an endeavor, learn it and do it well. The question that haunts you now though is, “Are you doing the right endeavor?” Hint: Who is helped by it?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Time is a determinant on the condition of things. A thing that happens for 10 seconds is an interesting twist, but a thing that happens for 1- minutes is a spice, 10 days and it’s a state.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What you can’t fix, you can validate. Look at it and say, “Yes, I see what you mean. I’m with you in this reality. We are both seeing this, you and I. Neither of us is alone.”
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If mutuality weren’t an option, would you rather be with someone who is very excited to be with you or someone who you are very excited to be with? The answer will inform today’s choice.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you get very busy, you can’t exactly follow up on every lead. There’s no need to feel guilty about this. Relax and let destiny pull you forward, ordering your new agenda.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
