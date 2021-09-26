 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Sept. 26
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 26

Holiday Mathis

Of all the retrogrades in all the solar systems in all the galaxies, the Mercury retrograde gets the most press. Perhaps it’s because there’s no press quite like an Earthling’s press, and no mess quite like Mercury’s. Fear not! This backward stint, which will go until Oct. 23, has the potential to fortify relationships. Stay hopeful and open!

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As strong and grounded as you are, you can always use emotionally sturdy companionship. A trusted anchor allows you to express your passion without fear of taking it too far.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don’t expect to fail, but you’re still prepared for it. Preparedness is the way of the winner! It puts you in a position to help yourself and others, which gives you confidence no matter what happens.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You never stop learning. For a curious problem solver like yourself, there is more school outside of school than there ever was inside. Today features a pop quiz you’re likely to ace.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The day is packed with encouragement, some of which feels like urgency rushing you along. Ultimately, it’s just the push you need to fulfill a dearly held value of yours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Being very creative gives you an edge over many other talents, including physical strength and intellectual cleverness. You’ll come up with something new to surprise, disarm or humor people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Take the time to set yourself up for success. Think ahead to the things that will require physical work, emotional labor or the use of willpower. What can you do ahead of time to make them much easier?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Handling emotions well gives you power. The first step in managing emotions is to correctly identify them. It’s hard to identify smushed-down emotions. Do you have a safe place to meet with them?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Singing together, dancing, working and playing as a group — these things build up your joy. Synchronize with the group and be buoyed by a sense of belonging.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Like food, information can be nutritious or junky. You are drawn to what is emotionally and intellectually nourishing, which makes you picky about the media you consume.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To recognize the terrible ideas of others is a gift that helps you steer clear of bad company and dead-end roads. To recognize your own terrible ideas is the talent of champions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s easier for you to give others your heart when you have a deep and abiding love for yourself. Need a little inspiration? You’ll find it modeled in the world today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). No need to spin the story; it isn’t necessary for you to come off like a winner. It’s better that you’re known as a real person who, just like everyone, experiments to get it right. Those who never fail aren’t trying hard enough.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 26). To march to your own drum is harder than you thought it would be, as there’s a great deal of coordination that must take place with a person who is simultaneously laying down the groove and then marching to it. But it’s what you’ll do, and you’ll do it so well that a whole band forms around you in this year of exuberant music! Leo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 17, 12, 39, 3 and 22.

