Horoscopes: Sept. 26

Of all the retrogrades in all the solar systems in all the galaxies, the Mercury retrograde gets the most press. Perhaps it’s because there’s no press quite like an Earthling’s press, and no mess quite like Mercury’s. Fear not! This backward stint, which will go until Oct. 23, has the potential to fortify relationships. Stay hopeful and open!

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As strong and grounded as you are, you can always use emotionally sturdy companionship. A trusted anchor allows you to express your passion without fear of taking it too far.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don’t expect to fail, but you’re still prepared for it. Preparedness is the way of the winner! It puts you in a position to help yourself and others, which gives you confidence no matter what happens.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You never stop learning. For a curious problem solver like yourself, there is more school outside of school than there ever was inside. Today features a pop quiz you’re likely to ace.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The day is packed with encouragement, some of which feels like urgency rushing you along. Ultimately, it’s just the push you need to fulfill a dearly held value of yours.