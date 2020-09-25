Horoscopes: Sept. 25

Take advantage of the chance to strengthen relationships through communication these last days of Mercury in Libra. Tell someone how you feel. It’s not about striking the perfect deal, having an amazing conversation or delivering just the right sentiment. What matters most is the intension to connect in a particular way. That may be all you need.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 25). Even though your dignified approach to most everything will be celebrated and imitated, your glory days are ahead. Your inner circle is tight but someone new will warm their way right into it by melting your heart. The finances get more organized, and you’ll have more to put toward the things that matter. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 12, 28, 40 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There will be no shortage of ideas; some you generate, some drop in from the ether, some are presented to you on shiny platters, bite-sized and delicious. Those are the ones to start with.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As nice as you are, it actually isn’t so easy to give a good compliment. One will be required of you though, so start thinking about things to like. Best case scenario, you’re genuinely moved, and then it’s easy.