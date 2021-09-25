Horoscopes: Sept. 25

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Mark Twain suggested, “In his private heart, no man much respects himself.” Give yourself a little more love and credit today. Only the delusional forget to struggle with self-doubt.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your project is picking up momentum, and there’s plenty of “if they could see me now” energy around you. But of course “they” can see you, and they are definitely impressed, though perhaps not showing it yet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Better to have frequent pops of minor joy than hold out for payoffs in the far-flung future. Big events will be wonderful when they happen, but cultivate pleasantries, too. For the most part, happiness is sustained in small daily rushes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The experts and gurus may have good information, but the very best teacher by far is your own personal history. Think about what went so right and what actions can be repeated to continue the trend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Much will be lost due to pride, arrogance and intolerance, but not by you. While it brings you no pleasure to benefit from the failings of others, when justice is served, you would be wise to accept what’s rightfully yours.