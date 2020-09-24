Horoscopes: Sept. 24

During this Mercury and Mars opposition, some will be fascinated by activities that are not so meaningful, such as games. Others are into what’s meaningful but not so fascinating, like time with loved ones doing chores. It’s all pleasant enough, while lending appreciation for the rare activities that are simultaneously meaningful and engaging.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 24). There’s a quiet power building in you. The next 10 weeks will bring social victories, style changes and lifestyle improvements. Polish your talents with vigor. You’ll follow all leads in January and one connects you to a rocket blasting off. The joys of 2021 are made all the richer by recent lessons and discoveries. Taurus and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 12, 38, 7 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You only had to touch the hot stove once to know what that was all about. You’ll find yourself in the same position of curiosity with a person who, like that stove, will teach you on the first go around.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Of all the consumables available in the world, none will give you the enrichment you crave today. This can only be found in nonmaterial things, which is to say, treasures of the heart and soul.