Horoscopes: Sept. 24

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s a time to stop comparing yourself and focus on what you have at hand. In addition to a unique collection of talents and resources, you are truly gifted with a sharp mind and the ability to quickly learn what you need to do to succeed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The rules will go out the window, and everyone will act according to their understanding and feelings in the moment, allowing a prime opportunity for you to cleverly arrange things to benefit you and yours.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When a baby cries in public, it activates all mothers within earshot to care. This is how you respond to the cry of a soul. Your heart reaches out to all cries within your radius of feeling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Energy flows through everything. Though perhaps there is not “good” and “bad” energy, there is certainly energy more or less conducive to your thriving. Invite that kind, and make an unobstructed path for it to enter your world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Activities are only as productive as they are healthy because the cost of anything that wears away at your health outweighs the benefits. What gets done is far less important than the spirit in which it is done.