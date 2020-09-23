Horoscopes: Sept. 23

Mercury’s angle to Saturn brings up the topic of preoccupation. Obsessions begin innocently enough, with a vague idea, plus an investment of feeling, ever-increasing until the thing is so laced in emotion it dominates all thought. Not everyone can obsess. It’s a talent really, if you focus on the right things — things that benefit more than just one.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 23). First comes the overwhelming sense that you were meant for something, and then the discovery of just what. Your ancestors planted the tree. This solar journey, you sit beneath it having vivid dreams that weave their wishes and intentions into your own. You’ll shine in a way they couldn’t, fulfilling a destiny. Cancer and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 9, 31, 5 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Hands off! You’ve done all you can and brilliantly so. Everyone will take away something different from today’s scene, and there’s nothing you need to do to improve the experience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The stars indicate a weak force becoming powerful or a meek person coming into a position of authority. There will be a reckoning. Those who would take advantage of the small will now have something big to deal with.