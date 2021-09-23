Horoscopes: Sept. 23

As we glide into Libra season, we are reminded that Libra is the only inanimate image in the zodiac, scales of justice that stand alone, nary a blindfolded lady to uphold them. Considering the difficulty of getting an accurate measurement from any instrument touched by human hand, the lack of humanity in Libra’s justice only speaks to its purity.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re open to seeing yourself how others see you. Their opinions aren’t necessarily more accurate than yours, but the blend of several views creates the kind of clear picture that makes obvious your next success move.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One impediment to learning is thinking you should know something already. Better to admit what you don’t know and gather experience than to unnecessarily stumble around in the dark.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Certainty causes you to take great risks and use powerful tactics to further the mission. But if there’s even a shadow of a doubt, as there will be today, watch and wait for more illumination on the matter.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll step into a role you haven’t played before — a natural fit. It’s new territory and yet oddly familiar, which allows for ease and grace in these early stages.