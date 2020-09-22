Horoscopes: Sept. 22

Day in perfect measure with night, the sunburst into the sign of scales marks autumn’s first day. Old memories weigh on one side of the instrument, counterbalanced by adventures just out of reach. The sun sings harmonies on this transit through Libra, so don’t be surprised if your hopes chime sweetly to you, inviting you to add your voice.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 22). It’s time to broaden your scope and stay aware of a wider array of options. You will be offered something unique and will be in just the position to run with it. At the turn of the year, ideas come together to paint a pleasing picture. Desire sets in, which is a creative force pulling you toward new levels of vitality. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 3, 29, 38 and 14.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Convenience is as good a reason to do a thing as any. You might even say that convenience is the finger of destiny pointing you in the luckiest direction imaginable today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Humor has its own rules. Large margins of error are given to those who produce large smiles. You love the people who can make you laugh. They can get away with so much more than others in your life.