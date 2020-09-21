Horoscopes: Sept. 21

CANCER (June 22-July 22). So much has changed, and you can’t always choose whom to do things with. Being with your preferred company is a luxury. Today, you’ll be just as comfortable alone as you are with others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Do not hesitate to follow your intuitive leaning, as it’s helping you be first to the party, an early adopter of technology and ideas, or just generally head of the line.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You, like all the other humans, have a limited amount of emotional energy to expend, and you want to place it purposefully where it will mean something. It’s a waste to get angry with television, traffic or other daily minutia.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Maybe you don’t want to create an uncomfortable situation, but if you were to do that anyway, you could handle it. And then, at least everyone’s feelings would be out in the open.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re so good at appreciating and accepting people from different walks of life. One reason you find it easier than most is that you’re sincerely curious, and your desire to learn opens your heart.