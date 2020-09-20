Horoscopes: Sept. 20

Mercury and Pluto square off to highlight many ways to miscommunicate about sensitive, difficult and private matters. It is secret wounds that cause the worst interpersonal flare-ups, as we reflexively defend our deepest cuts. Pluto points out that it causes as much pain in the world to take offense as it does to give offense.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 20). You’ll break a karmic chain and favorably alter the future for generations. This is not done in one crucial moment but rather through small daily decisions that cement a way of being. A strange trade opens financial resources to you. The relationship sector is positively ripe with sweetness, love and laughter. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 33, 7, 14 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). At the root of a predicament is a motive. To understand how the predicament came to be, you must understand the motive. Today, the answers will defy logic. Today, the answers will be hidden in a heart.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Hesitation, reticence, dread, anxiety — these are all messages sent from one part of yourself to another. Listen and heed the call. It will help you steer away from the rocks and into deeper waters and calmer situations.