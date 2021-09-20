Horoscopes: Sept. 20

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve watched from the sidelines long enough; hop into the game. You have everything it takes to make a contribution to the action. They need you more than you realize.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re so aware of your surroundings that it’s hard to know what to zoom in on. Trust that it’s a better position to be in than the more comfortable obliviousness so many of your peers enjoy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Take your time making a choice. Choosing wisely is the most time-efficient action. With the right decision, you can hit the ground running. There’s nothing to work out, and the maintenance fits your lifestyle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have a gift for working through conflict, and the initiative to step up to challenge. You’ll apply these valuable assets in an array of ways in the weeks to come.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People feel emboldened to stretch and learn around you. The proof of this is in the mistakes they make. In a way, each mistake is evidence of the vitality of your connection. The question is: How many is too many?