Horoscopes: Sept. 20
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 20

Holiday Mathis

As the Pisces moon kisses Neptune, the oceanic ruler, a swell of feeling lifts the lovers and idealists. Poets are swept into a revelry of verses; music makers weave melodies to move dancers; innovators magnetize muses and members of the team to materialize the dream. Pull from the ether what you will; imagination is free.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Just because you focus on something doesn’t mean you understand it. Take your focus off of the thing that’s baffling you. That’s when the insights will come.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll check a goal off your list, but your broader aspiration to give something unique to your people is never quite completed. This drive to create beautiful experiences for others will keep you inspired, motivated and vital.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You know your preferences, so you also know their fickleness. You came by them randomly, and under other conditions, you could just as easily enjoy something else. An open mind is more easily amused.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your favorite people tend to delight you regardless of the circumstance. Friends and family will cause heart-fortifying inconveniences. You’ll enjoy the ways they put you out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What makes you so wonderfully entertaining is the wide range of reactive modes in your arsenal. You’re just as adept at being gracious, humble and understated as you are at showing off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve watched from the sidelines long enough; hop into the game. You have everything it takes to make a contribution to the action. They need you more than you realize.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re so aware of your surroundings that it’s hard to know what to zoom in on. Trust that it’s a better position to be in than the more comfortable obliviousness so many of your peers enjoy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Take your time making a choice. Choosing wisely is the most time-efficient action. With the right decision, you can hit the ground running. There’s nothing to work out, and the maintenance fits your lifestyle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have a gift for working through conflict, and the initiative to step up to challenge. You’ll apply these valuable assets in an array of ways in the weeks to come.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People feel emboldened to stretch and learn around you. The proof of this is in the mistakes they make. In a way, each mistake is evidence of the vitality of your connection. The question is: How many is too many?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you think, “There has to be a better way ... “ you are in fact getting a nudge of intuition worth investigating. If there wasn’t a better way, you wouldn’t have had that feeling.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Revamp your spending plan. Or, if you’re like many Cancers right now, the plan wasn’t “vamped” to begin with. Now is your chance. What you come up with, you’ll stick to.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (SEPT. 20). Exciting challenges take your life to new heights. If the call comes off like a burdensome demand, either you misunderstand it or someone is asking way too much of you. Mountains invite you to climb them, not carry them. Fun is your destiny. You get along with everyone and bring together interesting company. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 33, 10, 28 and 5.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

