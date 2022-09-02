Horoscopes: Sept. 2

Should you go it alone or seek complementary companionship? Are you better as the solo act or as a member of the band? These are the questions as Mercury, in the sign of partnership, opposes Jupiter in the fiercely independent realm of Aries. Much depends on your vision. If it’s very strong, do it alone. If it’s fuzzy, the group will give it parameters.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s clear that someone is special to you. There’s no one else who can quite fill this person’s shoes. Your time together has a unique quality to it. Your time apart also has a unique quality to it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re curious about people, which keeps your tasks interesting. You’ll keep wondering what motivates others. You’ll be surprised at what you learn by asking a few good questions. It doesn’t take many, it just takes the right ones.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As members of the kick-line know, everyone working in the same timing, energy and movement creates a powerful effect. A dancer who’s able to kick higher than the others will, in the name of conformity, save that for another dance.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Past pain can be like a virus on the hard drive of your consciousness. It may seem harmless enough. But until it is repaired, it will lie dormant, waiting for the right moment to erupt. This is a good time to start working through it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re not getting enough pleasure, relaxation and attention. It can feel strange to ask for these things or go out of your way to make them happen. On the bright side, simple adjustments may be all you need to restore balance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Action creates energy. But if you think without making a move, those thoughts will use energy without making more. So even if an action is a little hard or tiring, it will ultimately energize you more than if you did nothing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Where there are groups of people, there are cultures. Neighborhoods, families, companies, classrooms — all come with customs and rules to learn, use, break or ignore. You’ll navigate a new culture very carefully today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Love sends you on a mission. Your heart caries a question and your mind finds a way to answer it. Take care of yourself along the way because this journey takes work and you’ll be stretching and growing to get it done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When new people are around, you feel new too. When you’re deciding who to add to your world, consider the version of yourself you tend to be around that person. Let that information factor into your decision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You may feel unsure of your place. It’s not important that you fit in completely, just that you have a sense of getting along in your give-and-take. Focus on how well your contribution serves the needs of others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What costs more isn’t necessarily worth more. You’ll investigate and appraise to make sure you’re making a sound deal. Thoroughness will matter. There’s a temptation to make a snap decision, but this would be a mistake.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Playing together can build bonds, though working relationships are even better for this. The structure and rules around work make it a natural environment for getting to know people and building trust.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 2). Your life is growing in an adventurous direction. You’ll wish widely and wildly, then narrow your options to one very meaningful purpose and work toward it for most of the year. Though you don’t focus on the financial aspect of a job, it flourishes anyway, a natural byproduct of changing people’s lives for the better. Libra and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 1, 11, 38 and 8.