Horoscopes: Sept. 2

As the corn moon swells to full in the feeling zone of Pisces, we are reminded that not every emotion requires a response. Often, it is enough just to feel something. Defensive moves use resources, sometimes needlessly. Put time between a trigger and your reaction to it so you can assess whether a reaction is worthwhile, or even warranted.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 2). You are clear on what you want and also quite sponge-like, ready to soak in all you need to know to reach the next goal. In work, you’ll take a methodical pace down a straightforward path, the predictability a refreshing change from the recent wild ride. Still, there are fun and revitalizing surprises in your personal life. Cancer and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 20, 14, 33 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whatever judgment you are having about another person, chances are you have the same one for yourself, though more acutely so. It’s a good reason to find something to like about each person you meet.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll bring something special to the task just by intending to give it your all. You don’t have to go out of your way to be original — just do what comes naturally. Originality is your birthright.