Horoscopes: Sept. 2
Holiday Mathis

Some think that their disdain for the less-than-optimum is proof of having elevated taste, though often it’s just a bad attitude. There is really nothing attractive about constant dissatisfaction. As the Martian opposition to Neptune challenges our sense of fun, those who bring their own happiness with them wherever they go are cosmically favored.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Structure gives you a sense of grounding. In a sense, it is because of this deep security that you are able to ultimately make some of your more exciting and spontaneous moves.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Stick with the one you who brought you to the dance. Your loyalty will be rewarded. Working with a partner, you’ll accomplish what you couldn’t do alone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There was a time when you had to ask permission or go through someone else to get what you needed and wanted. Now you’ll celebrate your sweet autonomy.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People around you come together or go their separate ways; you’ll be open-minded about these new configurations of a shifting social landscape, which tends to favor you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be drawn to the bright lights and noise of the crowd. This doesn’t have to be expensive. Resist the social pressure to spend money as a form of showing off. You won’t regret spending just enough to participate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In a highly reactive environment, all it takes is one impulsive move to set off an entire string of events. You have more power than you realize, so go slow and calm, eyes wide open.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll be dealing in an area you could easily overthink. Instead of analyzing it to death, give it the old duck test. If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Only a writer or director gets angry when people go off script. You shouldn’t feel like you’re playing a bit part in someone else’s movie. Ideally, interactions are more like an improvisation team building the scene together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Pay attention to how relaxed you feel around people, as it’s very telling. An unconscious part of you opens up with certain people and closes off with others. Becoming conscious of this leads to greater self-knowledge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Avoid getting stuck in a story that isn’t helping you. Give it a rewrite. This isn’t about falsifying what happened; rather, it’s a challenge to find different, more empowering and useful aspects to focus on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Everyone needs attention and validation, but the question is, how much? You’re careful not to wear anyone out with this or to let your energy be commandeered by the excessively needy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Today will highlight the difference between getting love from others and sharing love with others. It takes work to nudge relationships toward health and interdependence.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 2). Good relationships are worth fighting for, and you will go a few valiant rounds for your loved ones and make a brave difference for all. A competition ignites your passion and brings out the best in you. Plenty of attention comes your way, some of which you can parlay into financial and practical resources. Pisces and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 17, 8, 31, 37 and 50.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

