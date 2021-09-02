Horoscopes: Sept. 2

Some think that their disdain for the less-than-optimum is proof of having elevated taste, though often it’s just a bad attitude. There is really nothing attractive about constant dissatisfaction. As the Martian opposition to Neptune challenges our sense of fun, those who bring their own happiness with them wherever they go are cosmically favored.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Structure gives you a sense of grounding. In a sense, it is because of this deep security that you are able to ultimately make some of your more exciting and spontaneous moves.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Stick with the one you who brought you to the dance. Your loyalty will be rewarded. Working with a partner, you’ll accomplish what you couldn’t do alone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There was a time when you had to ask permission or go through someone else to get what you needed and wanted. Now you’ll celebrate your sweet autonomy.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People around you come together or go their separate ways; you’ll be open-minded about these new configurations of a shifting social landscape, which tends to favor you.