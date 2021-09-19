 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Sept. 19
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 19

Holiday Mathis

Thoughts aren’t the same as facts. In fact, sometimes thoughts are the opposite, serving to add the noise of speculation that makes the truth harder to get to. As the moon swells to tomorrow’s full Pisces status, serenity will involve fewer questions and answers. The resulting mental space makes room for the knowingness of body and soul.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You treat people well, and they usually reciprocate. Even when they don’t, as long as you uphold your own standards of character, the interaction is a win for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re happy with the product of your hard work, yet you know better than to get too comfortable. A brief acknowledgement, then you’re off seeking further improvement. This is what gives you the competitive edge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today’s superpower: Whatever you focus on, you’ll fix. So focus on the fix that affects many — the one that will ripple out and correct a whole collection of problems.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A new friend opens your eyes to another side of life. You’ll see options you missed before. You’re especially compatible with earth signs: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re up to something. You’ll talk or write about it, involve others, investigate and quest. There’s a sparkling air of excitement around these ambitions of yours.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re trying to learn something. The ideal teacher is not the one who is the best at this; you can also rule out anyone who comes by the skill naturally. Seek help from the person who learned it the hard way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have a knack for meeting the rare, special unicorn of a person who solves the strange problem or embodies traits that don’t usually go together in one person. These types are drawn to you for good reason.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). “Look at me” has never been your style, but you stand for justice. This cause calls you to stand (SET ITAL)out(END ITAL) for justice as well. Not all attention is supportive, but you’ll gain power with each eyeball you attract.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The blind spots that once held you back will now be your point of focus. You’ll clearly see the wrong assumption you made. Your new, more accurate understanding makes the old problem avoidable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Learning gives you a palpable buzz of energy you can store to apply when the opportunity opens. Your craving for knowledge will never be sated, so luckily, there is always more to learn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Before you rally the troops, establish the point in which all should meet. This could be a location, but it can also be a definition of the problem at hand. To solve the problem, first agree on what the problem is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don’t have to go too far to explore worlds. Books and the internet will take you there. However, talking to people in your family, or people in your daily life, will bring a more visceral and immediate experience.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (SEPT. 19). You’ll start a new project with high expectations and higher energy, and experience tremendous beginner’s luck. It won’t take much to convince friends to join your adventurous antics as this solar return amplifies your charm then concentrates it into the twinkle in your eye. Ask, twinkle and receive. Pisces and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 30, 22, 1 and 18.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

