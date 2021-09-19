Horoscopes: Sept. 19

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re trying to learn something. The ideal teacher is not the one who is the best at this; you can also rule out anyone who comes by the skill naturally. Seek help from the person who learned it the hard way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have a knack for meeting the rare, special unicorn of a person who solves the strange problem or embodies traits that don’t usually go together in one person. These types are drawn to you for good reason.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). “Look at me” has never been your style, but you stand for justice. This cause calls you to stand (SET ITAL)out(END ITAL) for justice as well. Not all attention is supportive, but you’ll gain power with each eyeball you attract.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The blind spots that once held you back will now be your point of focus. You’ll clearly see the wrong assumption you made. Your new, more accurate understanding makes the old problem avoidable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Learning gives you a palpable buzz of energy you can store to apply when the opportunity opens. Your craving for knowledge will never be sated, so luckily, there is always more to learn.