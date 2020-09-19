Horoscopes: Sept. 19

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can give all the best options, but you can’t control what other people will choose. As the saying goes, “There’s no accounting for taste.” There is, however, learning of taste, and it will be a curve indeed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). “If you would be a real seeker after truth, it is necessary that at least once in your life you doubt, as far as possible, all things.” — Rene Descartes. Now, how far is possible for you?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You might be aware that there is, as there always was, this ringing out of your heart — a beacon calling all who can get the signal and even those who can only feel the bounce.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your team is large in number and strong in stature, diverse in nature and geographically extensive. And yet, you get the feeling that there are more of them than you. More creative thinking is called for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Generally speaking, it’s bad for the mind to follow any instructions too closely. And if there’s such a thing as a recipe for good relationships, follow it loosely and recklessly.