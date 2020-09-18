Horoscopes: Sept. 18

As the Libra moon antagonizes Jupiter and Pluto, remember that no one is pathetic for suffering. There is no shame in having feelings, as they can’t be helped. Sorting them can be exhausting. For anyone going through a passage of emotional intensity, an acknowledgment as to the amount of work that this entails could mean the world.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 18). Spiritual illumination and peace are the sublime offerings for your solar return. There is a physicality in your approach to life that will be key to mental freedom and transcendence. You’ll fly! Hard landings are part in parcel with the training. Invest in March, and then watch. New investments in June are favored. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 9, 12, 20 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Relationships occur in places that later become landmarks and symbols for all that has happened between people. You’ll be hit by a wave of nostalgia.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You might be doing a job better than you ever have, but it’s still taking the same amount of time. This is part of mastery — devoting yourself to the process no matter how long it takes.