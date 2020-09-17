Horoscopes: Sept. 17

The sun and moon converge in Virgo for the new moon pause, a catch of breath, a measured exhale in the dark. Maybe someday we will know our place in the greater design. For now, the energy of Virgo urges us to bring our quality of character, our virtue or, as the Greeks elegantly named it, our “habitual excellence” to all things.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 17). Of your many talents, the one that gleams at the top of this new cycle is your knack for finding and making mutually beneficial arrangements. You bring people together and create scenarios that only you could. An exciting breakthrough in your personal and financial life happens in January. Aquarius and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 39, 2, 50 and 13.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Competitive urges can be exciting to follow, but there’s risk here, too. Some of your impulses will be to do dangerous things and you’ll quickly rule them out or water them down to a more appropriate intensity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s like you’re waiting for something to happen, though you’re not sure what since nothing has been ordered, planned or promised. This is your intuition turned all the way up.