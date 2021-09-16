Horoscopes: Sept. 16

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Even though your leadership is typically sound, right now you’ll be more comfortable without followers. This path is new. You’ll be more adventurous when you know you’re the only one affected by your choices.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Meditation and mantras are not for everyone. In a way, whatever you do to feel more like yourself is your spiritual practice. Repetition with reverence is one key to making it a ritual.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re willing to slog it out until the bitter end, but what if the end isn’t bitter? You just may slog it out to a savory end or a sweet one. In any case, definitely do slog it out, because the end will be worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Now it is effortless for you to maintain the steady flow of supportive communication that facilitates good relationships, but this is only because you worked at the skill. Others might need some time to catch up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You may not be sure where to set your sights. You want to stretch yourself, and you’re not afraid to fail, but you’d rather not reach for something that doesn’t exist. Ask around to find out what’s possible.