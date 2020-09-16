 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Sept. 16
Horoscopes: Sept. 16

Holiday Mathis

In a melodrama, the enemy is a villain who swoops in from the outside to ruin things for the good people. In real life, the enemies are already close — in your innermost circle, or inside you. There’s increasing intensity on perfectionistic and critical tendencies as the Virgo sun and moon head toward convergence. Go easy with that inside voice.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 16). Yours will be a year of sharing — your dreams, your struggles, the minutia of your life. The more you share, the better things get. A bountiful blessing comes at the end of October. There’s a lot you do for other people so be sure to reserve something for yourself every bit along the way. You’ll invest this savings in May. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 30, 33, 1 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Today will test your endurance, and if you persist, you will pocket a prize, tiny in comparison with the other takeaway, which is the enormous satisfaction that comes from knowing you can count on yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll deal in a different culture, not having to do with regions but with a professional setting or a social group. It is possible to remain true to your core and still let some of the influence rub off on you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are some things that cannot be accomplished with effort. In fact, the more effort you put into them, the worse they’ll turn out. To know if this is the case, pull away; do nothing; and watch for improvement.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Give a thought to the environment you’ll be operating within. The easier you make it for yourself, the better you can focus on the details that will make your work transcendent from the usual fare.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The desire for freedom is a trap. Whatever you choose, it comes with responsibility. The real freedom is loving your choice so much you don’t mind being trapped by it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Accept your feelings, one and all, especially ones that might make you weak, vulnerable or unattractive. Approve them, because it’s the only chance you have at steering those emotions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). While it would be wrong to impose your care, you’ll be dealing with people who won’t easily accept what they need. Ask whether you can help. They’ll probably say no the first time. Wait a bit and ask again later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your appreciation of the beauty around you is a kind of meditation now, especially when you can take it privately, without having to express with language what it means to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). In matters of trust, someone has to lead, and it will probably be you. You’ll give your trust, and the other person will behave in a trustworthy way. When you withdraw your trust, the other person will do the same.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Others won’t see the truth of the situation until you point it out. Of course, what you’ll point out is actually your truth, not the truth, which is still mysterious. Your truth is a start.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Follow your natural instinct to assess who gets what and why. In the animal world, territorial knowledge is a matter of life and death. For you, it will be a smart and lucrative thing to figure out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Jealous people have been known to do terrible things. Avoid attracting envy. Keep your cards close to the vest. Today, the only one who needs to know about your assets and accomplishments is you.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

