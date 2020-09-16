Horoscopes: Sept. 16

In a melodrama, the enemy is a villain who swoops in from the outside to ruin things for the good people. In real life, the enemies are already close — in your innermost circle, or inside you. There’s increasing intensity on perfectionistic and critical tendencies as the Virgo sun and moon head toward convergence. Go easy with that inside voice.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 16). Yours will be a year of sharing — your dreams, your struggles, the minutia of your life. The more you share, the better things get. A bountiful blessing comes at the end of October. There’s a lot you do for other people so be sure to reserve something for yourself every bit along the way. You’ll invest this savings in May. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 30, 33, 1 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Today will test your endurance, and if you persist, you will pocket a prize, tiny in comparison with the other takeaway, which is the enormous satisfaction that comes from knowing you can count on yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll deal in a different culture, not having to do with regions but with a professional setting or a social group. It is possible to remain true to your core and still let some of the influence rub off on you.