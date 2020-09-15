Horoscopes: Sept. 15

Inside of each person is a desire to rise above the fear and uncertainty that come with our humanness. People feel superhuman when associating with those who purport to be beyond human vulnerabilities and hardships, though none actually are. The Venus and Uranus square warns against giving too much influence to charismatic leaders.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 15). People typically live inside the boundaries of their own comfort, which can be like a cage. This solar return gives you a key to open the doors and experience a larger and more varied world. You’ll get strong competing for a worthy prize. New and improved financial strategies better serve your lifestyle. Aries and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 22, 48, 17 and 27.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your mind will pose questions all day and this continues into the night. Your dreams have answers, but you’ll have to remember them first. Put a pen and paper by your bed to write them down when you first wake up.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People do tend to feel entitled to what they are used to. It will make you think twice as you are setting things up in a relationship. Openings set the expectation and the tone for everything.