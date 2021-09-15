Horoscopes: Sept. 15

In these first degrees of Venus in Scorpio, what sometimes passes for love is not love at all, but a projection of what we wish love to be, streaming in yellow light from the click and whirr of old-timey mechanics within our own hearts. If we’re to experience the real world of other people outside the theater doors, we must turn off the movie.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Today brings you an abundance of original ideas. Regardless of how good they are, because of the speed by which they pour in, they will be quickly forgotten unless you capture, contain and catalog them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re a natural leader and you’ll shine with executive ability, which is to say you’re good at running the show. You can be tough, tender, warm or direct as you adapt to the show you’re running.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Misreading a situation can cause minor mistakes or major pain. You can avoid any and all trouble with this by paying close attention, and then paying attention from a distance as your awareness grows with every new angle on it.