Horoscopes: Sept. 14

The symbol of the yin and yang is a swirl of light and darkness in equal parts. What completes the picture is a dot of darkness in the light and a drop of light in the darkness, symbolizing the balance and duality that keeps the wheel of the world turning. The position of the sun to Pluto recalls the power of radical acceptance of all that is.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 14). You’re not stuck in one way of claiming the life you want. You go boldly into this new era, making fresh connections, adjusting your views and retrofitting the old plans to create a new future. With loved ones, you refuse to coast on your past successes and will have fun working on your relationships. Sagittarius and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 18 and 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have a fear to overcome, and overcome it you will — first in tiny steps, and then in one big leap. You’ll work your way to a course of action of which you can later be proud.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re looking forward to an event and, at the same time, dreading it. If it weren’t so, it wouldn’t be worth committing to. You’re better for having such milestone markers in your life. Embrace the awful excitement.