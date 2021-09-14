Horoscopes: Sept. 14

Mars entering Libra is the war god sitting down for peace talks with the United Nations. Because of the political nature of Libra, this transit can also signal a shift in the nature of the fight; a kind of cosmic cold war. Conflict may dissipate, resolve or change into forms more covert, such as espionage and economy. Don’t get too comfortable.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your social skills are on point. Your casual interactions will bring just the information and connection you want. Your success secret is to keep your heart light and your conversations brief.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You might be surprised at the difference you make doing regular old things. Just showing up consistently to your various routines makes the world go around with better vibes than it would have without you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People are more fragile than they look. It’s a paradox: Most need tenderness, and so few are strong enough to consistently give it to others. Deal delicately today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You assume a high level of responsibility. At first, it may be more than you can handle, but like a hermit crab with a brand new shell, you’ll quickly grow into the position.