Horoscopes: Sept. 13

Fears and insecurities don’t like to be denied, ignored or underserved. They will rage on until they are acknowledged. It doesn’t take much to calm them down. Just check in. Give attention to uncomfortable feelings. Let them have the stage so they can state the messages they bring, which, under the Leo moon, will have entertainment value.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 13). Your competitive streak becomes apparent, and you are willing to fight for your position in a loved one’s heart. You’ll exchange steamy glances. This could lead somewhere interesting. Gemini and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 44, 1, 13 and 27.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You will have companionship, and you won’t have to worry about choosing the right person either. Just wait for someone to join you. Whoever comes along is the right person.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Instead of making your goal to create the most money or the most success, try this life-changing goal: Have the most fun. A playful spirit will attract everything you need.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Can you personally elevate the collective soul of mankind? Yes. How else would it raise? Each “you” picks up a bit of it. If not for the “you’s,” there would be no one to do it.