Horoscopes: Sept. 13

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No matter how much you like someone, if they act selfishly and take advantage of your kindness, their presence in your life will diminish, instead of contribute, to your good energy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll soon be around your favorite type of people: The sort who take charge of their own happiness. They know what they want, take pleasure in their pursuits and make fun wherever they are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Like a rock star, boxer or firewood chopper, you’ll channel your anger into something that brings people together. The way you turn bad feelings into entertainment and warmth is downright magical.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It won’t take much to tip the ordinary into the realm of extraordinary, though it will be hard to pinpoint exactly what it is that tips it. It could be as subtle as lighting, fickle as mood or soft as a smile.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sometimes it’s hard for you to say no to people, but you’ll have a much easier time of it as a new purpose takes hold of your scene. Knowing what you’re saying yes to makes all the difference.