Horoscopes: Sept. 12

Maybe there are givers and there are takers, and tendencies in that regard that last a lifetime. Also, many people change. Some are more apt to take at certain times in their lives while giving consistently in others. So, don’t be too quick to pass a blanket judgment. This comes down from Big Daddy Jupiter just as he is changing direction.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 12). Do you imagine that your imaginings are better than imagined? Because you’d be right about that. The phantasmagorical is so within reach. It’s your time to be at once inside your life while pushing the limits of your imagination zone. The more you push nonreality, the better reality gets. Free your mind, and the rest will follow. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 39, 14, 22 and 8.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Recognize when you’re being obsessive, which is, at least in today’s case, another word for self-interested. Then open it up by focusing outside of yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Is it wrong to want someone to feel sorry for you? Well, if what you’re doing is pitiful, then no. Get your sympathy where you can and move on with it. That’s just human.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Do you find that people who are overly tense repel you? Relaxed people are attractive people. The things you do to put yourself in a relaxed state will be worthwhile.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People will come to expect more from you than they do from the others, if only because you keep making good things happen. Maybe it’s great, but also it sets a bar.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The bottom line is that you shouldn’t have to shell out much money to follow your dreams. In fact, you can be paid to chase them. At this time, internships are better than classes, which will cost you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Rainbow chasing can be a lovely pastime. But don’t chase the ones that promise effortless, fast results for the low, low price of BLANK (insert high, high price).
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you want a job done right, give it to someone who is already working. Working people are following physical laws like the law of inertia: What moves keeps moving unless acted upon by force.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Self-awareness is where it’s at. Everyone has it to varying degrees, but the ones who have it more keenly are usually better off. So, if you pick on yourself a little, count it as an asset.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). How can you be so truthful and charming at the same time? The answer is that it is impossible. But you are, nonetheless. Welcome to the complexities of Sagittarius.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Do you have the belief that someone is going to save the situation? It’s not going to happen as grandly or dramatically as that, but help is definitely on the way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don’t go around thinking that your feats are more herculean than the next person’s. Even so, can you deny that they are substantial? Can you give yourself a little more credit?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The thing about self-expression is that it’s often hampered by the presence of others, or even a mirror. Certainly, it is by the implied significance of video. Proceed advisedly.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
