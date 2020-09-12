Horoscopes: Sept. 12

Maybe there are givers and there are takers, and tendencies in that regard that last a lifetime. Also, many people change. Some are more apt to take at certain times in their lives while giving consistently in others. So, don’t be too quick to pass a blanket judgment. This comes down from Big Daddy Jupiter just as he is changing direction.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 12). Do you imagine that your imaginings are better than imagined? Because you’d be right about that. The phantasmagorical is so within reach. It’s your time to be at once inside your life while pushing the limits of your imagination zone. The more you push nonreality, the better reality gets. Free your mind, and the rest will follow. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 39, 14, 22 and 8.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Recognize when you’re being obsessive, which is, at least in today’s case, another word for self-interested. Then open it up by focusing outside of yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Is it wrong to want someone to feel sorry for you? Well, if what you’re doing is pitiful, then no. Get your sympathy where you can and move on with it. That’s just human.