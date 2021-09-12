Horoscopes: Sept. 12

Turning lemons into lemonade takes sugar. But what if you just accepted the lemon for what it is without adding anything to change the direction it naturally takes? As the lunar energy progresses to Sagittarius, every challenge is an opportunity. You don’t have to change or improve anything to make it so; you need only use what’s before you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are not strong in spite of your pain but because of it. Reinforcing this will take the edge off. If it’s not too much of a stretch, try this mantra: “This pain is making me awesome.”

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The power of myth and entertainment cannot be underestimated today. A story will change the power dynamics. The meek will become mighty; you can use this to your advantage.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will think more about what’s not going well when you are amidst unwanted circumstances. Boredom, tedium and irritation fuel their own existence by attracting more of the same, unless you interrupt the pattern.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Experts can get confused and believe their mastery of one area of life carries over to all realms. A system of checks and balances will render this pitfall of power avoidable.