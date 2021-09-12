Horoscopes: Sept. 12

Turning lemons into lemonade takes sugar. But what if you just accepted the lemon for what it is without adding anything to change the direction it naturally takes? As the lunar energy progresses to Sagittarius, every challenge is an opportunity. You don’t have to change or improve anything to make it so; you need only use what’s before you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are not strong in spite of your pain but because of it. Reinforcing this will take the edge off. If it’s not too much of a stretch, try this mantra: “This pain is making me awesome.”
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The power of myth and entertainment cannot be underestimated today. A story will change the power dynamics. The meek will become mighty; you can use this to your advantage.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will think more about what’s not going well when you are amidst unwanted circumstances. Boredom, tedium and irritation fuel their own existence by attracting more of the same, unless you interrupt the pattern.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Experts can get confused and believe their mastery of one area of life carries over to all realms. A system of checks and balances will render this pitfall of power avoidable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Jealousy can help or hinder your process; it all depends on what you do with your feelings. Acknowledge them. There’s excellent fuel here. If you direct it well, you can use it to do your most competitive work.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your brain, being efficient, sees no reason to examine things that are very familiar to you. But look twice today because there’s a change — something small, but worth noting.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re still deciding if and when to transform. The process takes a lot of energy, so preparations must be made first. Before it happens, you’re like the famously hungry caterpillar, storing the fuel necessary for change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even though it’s a ride that most people would say they don’t want to take, the emotional roller coaster has a line just like all the others. Learning the range of human feeling has its thrills.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The circumstances will shift and so will the way you think about them. Try to get into situations that will afford you the flexibility to act on new opportunities as they arise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even though it seems like you’d benefit from letting someone else handle some of your workload, it’s all a little trickier than it looks. This will only go well if they do things exactly as you would.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The thoughts and input of others will strongly influence the direction things take. You can shape these impressions. Be forward-thinking. How do you want to be perceived?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It is not your style to automatically assume leadership. However, you are the best one for the job today. You can lead the conversation that challenges and excites but doesn’t ruffle feathers.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (SEPT. 12). A strong bout of beginner’s luck accompanies this solar return. You’ll be good at things you’ve never done before. You’ll hit it off with new people and have remarkable wins in fresh scenes. Respect, love and connection with those of a different generation is featured. A reward in November will kick off an adventure. Taurus and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 2, 22 and 16.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.