Horoscopes: Sept. 11

It’s the first full day of Venus in Scorpio, a sign of paradox. Truth and mystery intermingle. No one is all good or all bad. With maturity, we can respect the complex humanity of others. Just remember, no matter how shiny and winning the persona, humans possesses both features and flaws, and are capable of failure and triumph.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). This weekend won’t ignite the flames of passion, and this is better for you now. The balance allows for friendship, conversation, adventure and fun to keep flowing into next week.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don’t have to solve a problem for everyone to solve it for someone, nor do you always have to stand out to do well in a venture. This applies to both business and personal interactions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The one who said, “Truth does not blush” wasn’t paying close attention. The truth can be very uncomfortable to hear indeed. Today’s honesty will provoke a visceral response.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You feel like you’re patting around in the dark to find the light switch. These temporary outages can’t be helped. No one is illuminated all of the time. Move slow, and enjoy the way nondominant senses come alive.