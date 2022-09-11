Horoscopes: Sept. 11

The Aries lunar energy makes quick work of the cleanup after the full moon in Pisces. There are many questions that seemed extremely relevant last night — or even a few hours or minutes ago — that could be asked and yet won’t be, as they will hardly seem pertinent now. It’s like the world has changed overnight, which it has a tendency to do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Listening to what other people think lends insight. It’s an experience in and of itself. You will find value in advice even if it’s unsolicited and/or you have no intention of following it. You’re humble, appreciative and diplomatic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll create for the sake of making someone happy. No matter how it turns out, the fact that you followed through with the effort is enough to bring success for your mission — smiles all around.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your love of humanity comes with an inclination to hold everyone to a high standard. You believe people are capable of amazing feats. Someone will soar to meet their potential as you cheer them on. Cheer yourself on, too.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s a fine line between overthinking the future and planning ahead. If the thought process is ultimately slowing you down or stopping you, it’s overthinking. Planning is light; rumination is cumbersome.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People are most interested in who is most interested in them. This gives you a definite advantage on the social front. You are very curious and you have a way of bringing out the most fascinating side of people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Maybe you’re not trying to change the course of history here, just shake things up a little. The way you defy expectation, disrupt routine and sow a little chaos will create surprise, confound prediction and raise the vitality of all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Exceptional communication paves the way for positive relationships. You keep it light, you’re funny, you listen well and, above all, your intention is to honor and raise the other person.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). “Chicken,” the game played to see who will back down first, is typically risky and today not worth the trouble. The more courageous move is to figure out a way to communicate better and find mutually respectful solutions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Life is full of second chances, and yet no opportunity is ever quite the same as another. So, when you recognize today’s break, don’t hesitate. Grab it and hang on. Your courage will be rewarded.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Today, you can clearly see the big picture, and you’ll steer projects expertly. You’ll delegate, set up quality checks along the way and move the action toward your vibrant vision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The amount of time, money and effort that goes into food may seem to border on the absurd. But considering the impact good, satisfying nutrition has on your health and well-being, it’s an investment that’s sure to pay off.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To ensure consistent results, create a system that works and a habit of using that system repeatedly. This takes time, trial and error and tenacity. You have all three and will get exactly what you’re going for if you keep at it.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 11). Over the next 12 months, you’ll apply a successful system in many areas of life. You’ll study and learn the situation and figure out what people need and want so you don’t waste resources doing only what you’d prefer. You often deliver results before competition forms. You’ll play to your strengths and be useful and adored. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 2, 22 and 17.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: When he’s not touring the world with a brass band, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Harry Connick Jr. stars in television and film projects, as in the upcoming romantic comedy “The Islander.” Connick Jr. was born when Venus and Jupiter were both in Leo, the sign of the entertainer. Natal moon and Mars in Sagittarius indicate a love of travel and global appeal.