Horoscopes: Sept. 10

“Don’t bother, I’ll just sit in the dark.” No matter what leads people to say things like, that a Mercury opposition today will highlight the tendency. Just know that martyrs will always find their victimizing situation. It’s unavoidable! So, be happy when they land on it. Then you can relax and stop guessing about what to do to make everything right.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 10). It’s not just what you choose to do but what you choose not to do that makes this a really magical cycle. You’re able to let go of habits and fearful concerns that once held you back. You’ll be emboldened to claim what you want out of relationships. Also, you’ll have fun making money in a different way. Libra and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 9, 40, 28 and 32.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What is a hero? Usually, it’s just a person predisposed to help others, or internally directed, or trained to do so. Well, there are many ways to get there, but ultimately, all of them boil down to selflessness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Sure, in a perfect world, everyone, or at least a majority of the people, like and approve of you. However, what’s even better — and really achievable today — is not caring either way.