Horoscopes: Sept. 1

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Who cares the most about the situation? It’s the one who has to live with it day to day; not the temporary agent. You’ll make sure the right people get their say — the ones affected.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll have a communication breakthrough. It’s satisfying because of the times before when you struggled to chase down the point and missed. Now you know what you’re trying to say, and you say it well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s a difference between teamwork and the operations of a dictatorship. Tune into the subtle ways people try to control one another. Avoid anyone focused on making others do their bidding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You will be often making plans, remembering something or observing a reality that is representational of another moment. Each time that you bring yourself fully to “now” is an enrichment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Reality and imagination will blend together for you. You will live what you imagine, and you will imagine based on what you live. Your creativity is shaping your experience, and others want to be a part of what you make.