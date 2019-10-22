The tense angle of the Leo moon to Venus defines stress as wanting to be somewhere other than where you are. Stress elimination is simply finding a way to love where you are. It probably requires that you let go of something: an idea about yourself, a score you want to settle, a bit of angry baggage... open your hands and drop it.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 22). How many ways are there to be a good person? Endless. You’ll come up with at least a dozen before the New Year’s Eve ball drops. Stay open-minded. Goodness isn’t always synonymous with appropriateness or amenability. As you follow your heart’s desire without worrying about much else, goodness happens. Pisces and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 19, 33, 28 and 50.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). While you can’t exactly travel to happiness, some places are generally happier than others, increasing the odds of finding enjoyment and contentment. And the good feeling will probably land while in transit to such a place.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll put your head down and do your job, undistracted, undeterred, no matter who notices or doesn’t. This is why you are the biggest producer and will continue to be in demand.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you’re a good person to the right people, it doesn’t feel like anything, because that’s the norm, just as it should be. To do right by the wrong people is harder, more important and never regrettable.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). That thing you keep thinking about is not going away. Your mind will keep wrapping around and around it until the rest of you follows through with some action. There’s an experience that wants to be had.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You certainly don’t need anyone else to make your life interesting. You’re quite adept at doing that on your own. However, a charismatic character is coming into your world — fun ensues.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Thinking too much can be worse than negative thinking insomuch that it usually ends up negatively anyway and just takes longer to get there. What will stop the downward thought spiral? Action.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s not much good that can come of overidentifying with ideas about yourself, opinions about the world or beliefs about your place in it. Take a breath, and take the sophisticated stance — everything is a “maybe.”
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re keenly observant and so in the moment today. This is why you’re able to capture the beauty, get privy to the inside info, catch the jokes and invest with great timing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are working with others for a wondrous result, though, curiously, you don’t yet know who you’re working with and what the result will be. Keep doing your thing. The paths will soon converge.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). From where you’re sitting, the borders are much easier to make out than the possibilities. That makes your job of seeing the possibilities and only the possibilities a little more challenging yet still utterly doable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When everyone in the room is new and doesn’t know what to expect, congratulations. You’ve entered the ideal circumstance. There is nothing more exciting than a room full of strangers.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Those who are running from responsibility may simply be ill-informed about the joys of running toward it. Don’t take their dodge as a personal slight. Instead, show the way via example.
