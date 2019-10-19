Cancer moon is a mother vowing to nurture and protect you. If you feel like snuggling up in a warm blanket, to some degree you’ll be accommodated, pillow fort optional. And just for good measure, the social swirl of Libran luminaries will tag on a twinge of guilt, as playful friends let you know you’ll be missed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 19). You will go out of your way, waste your time and break your budget in the name of friendship. This is how you know you’re doing it right. Without sacrifice, there is no bond, no truth, no beauty. For your love and generosity, you’ll be meaningfully rewarded beyond your wildest imaginings. Gemini and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 19, 40, 45 and 38.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Words are almost as great a disguise as the old glasses, nose and mustache in their ability to conceal main features and obscure intent and identity. Of course, the voice always gives it away.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The only difference between repeating a series of actions in exchange for money and repeating the same actions for free is that money provides an external motivation and free cultivates an internal one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The best way to gain a skill is to jump in and figure it out, expecting to mess up a fair amount and learn as you go. So save your money. Don’t buy the class, just begin the task.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Adulthood is rife with lies, liars, fictional constructs, unnecessary rules, imaginary power endowments and much more falling under the catchall category of “nuance.” Expect it, deal with it, prevail and then reward your own maturity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). This is no time to lose heart! Don’t give into thought processes that spiral downward. There’s nothing wrong with you, life is inherently messy, and all humans are flawed. Choose optimism and march on.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). As much as you’d like to keep certain information to yourself, there are people whom you feel so comfortable around that you will inevitably let down your guard and spill the beans. To keep a secret, keep away.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The ability to remain very cool is a difficult one to cultivate, involving years of practice in high-intensity, adrenaline-surging situations. You should be proud of your emotional control. You came by it honestly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In one podcast, your signmate Henry Winkler recently claimed the qualities of tenacity and gratitude as his guiding values. Should you do the same, fortune will favor you this evening.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The difference between freedom and indentured servitude is a margin. If you can spend two-thirds of your day doing what you please, you’re among the truly free.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Right now, you don’t necessarily need people around you who want what you have. Your dream team will be made of those with complementary talents and skills and a well-matched sense of humor.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You respect that the others in your circle have their own responsibilities, stressors and stimuli to process. That’s why you’re careful not to take up more than your share of the airtime. If only all were so conscientious.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re exposed to many kinds of people, some of whom are so much like you that interacting with them will give you the clarity of a rare vantage into your own life.
