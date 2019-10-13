The spiritually naive will encourage positive thinking and suggest the way to deal with negativity is to shun it from the mind. It’s a solid-sounding idea that will never work. To embrace the whole truth of things, messy, shameful, undesirable parts included, is the way forward. A full moon in Aries, sign of the self, calls for a wholehearted embrace of you.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 13). You’re like a U2 song because you’ve quested for years, searched high and low, yet still haven’t found what you’re looking for. That’s good news. If you were settled, then you wouldn’t go on the incredible adventures in store for this year, one of which begins in another person’s loving eyes. Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 24, 8, 24, 16 and 12.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have all the raw stuff, but it’s how you put it together that will make the difference between getting what you want or not. Give yourself an advantage; take the time to organize and think it through.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Slowly, over time, things have gotten off balance in a relationship. It’s time to make an adjustment. You deserve a situation in which you both give and you both get. It would be unwise to settle for anything less.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll get a stretch of beautiful mental clarity. It’s like you’re developing your own secret art of thinking. And clear thought finds possibility in even the most challenging of situations.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In the process of reorganizing, everything will be taken out and examined. It will be a mess — much worse than before. But once the decisions get made and executed, you’ll see a vast improvement.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Being willing to compromise is a life skill that’s served you well so far, but it shouldn’t be your only mode. The question of how much you should value your own happiness will come up.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One simple guideline that will keep relationships healthy has to do with conversational airtime. Make sure it’s balanced. To listen too long to someone who won’t return that respect is to offer an indulgence that stunts everyone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you feel funny about having to ask permission to do a thing, it could be an indicator that someone is placing limits on you that are either unnecessary, unreasonable, not in their jurisdiction or all of the above.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). No matter what hierarchies are involved a situation, on a human level all are respected equals. Power will alter the dynamic. Your job will be to make sure it doesn’t get out of hand.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Luxury isn’t necessarily elegance. One costs money, the other solves a problem in an entrancing way. You’ll get examples of both today and have the opportunity to experiment, learn and create.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Intellectual study seems passive because it requires little movement. The gains are more difficult to track than, say, measuring a mile or a pound, but don’t doubt that those gains are real and will be incredibly impactful.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll be well aware of two choices — stack up a bunch of evidence to suggest that you are stuck or stack up the same amount of evidence to suggest that you are free.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’d rather be wealthy than rich. That’s why you make sure that an endeavor will not only bring you money but will also bring you other kinds of riches (perhaps emotional and spiritual) that matter to you.
