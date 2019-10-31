Spiders and bats are much smaller than the screaming humans who encounter them, not so much afraid of being overcome but of being surprised. What’s scarier than the actual monster? The idea that the monster will catch you off guard and powerless to its unknown agenda. Mercury retrograde reminds us how afraid we are of fear.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 31). You make friends so easily. The wonderful part about that is that you don’t have to be too choosy this solar year — the universe acts as a skilled matchmaker, pairing you with people (in business, friendship, love and more) who will benefit your life in ways that speak to your values and lighten your heart. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 38, 11, 22 and 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). TRICK: Make the decision. Once you decide, all the uncomfortable energy that comes with worry, doubt and uncertainty will melt away. You’ll commit and take action. TREAT: Confidence resumes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). TRICK: Those who are much older or younger than you will teach you something you can immediately put to rewarding use in your life. TREAT: Hugs and laughter are coming your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). TRICK: The last thing you thought would happen will be the first thing that does. TREAT: You’ll understand a loved one’s beautiful intentions and be delighted by them regardless of execution. You are loved!
CANCER (June 22-July 22). TRICK: Your warmth radiates and boomerangs. You give a smile and get a smile. Charisma doesn’t mean you get every deal, but it doubles up on your chances. TREAT: What was lost will be found.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). TRICK: It seems like it should be obvious, and maybe this is why people often forget that the No. 1 way to connect with others is to show interest in them. You come by this honestly. TREAT: Sensory delight is all yours.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). TRICK: You master natural ways to relax and send out an easy vibe. It’s why you handle much more than other people can. TREAT: Because you’re so calm and capable, you’ll be promoted.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). TRICK: You ask for help, not because you particularly need it but because it’s a way to involve people and understand their talents. TREAT: You’ll be surprised by what people want to contribute to your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). TRICK: The more public you are about what you need and want, the more likely you’ll be to get it. TREAT: The admiration of your peers will feel pretty amazing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). TRICK: You can’t help but be a little mysterious, as you’re not exactly in the mood to give your whole story. This works in your favor. TREAT: You’ll have a rapt audience for anything you care to impart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). TRICK: People behave according to the role you cast them in. Whatever your expectation, it will be met, though perhaps in an unexpected way. TREAT: You’ll love how you’re reflected in another person’s eyes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). TRICK: This day seems like one ominous locked door. TREAT: Yes, it’s locked, but you have the key, and you’ll never lose it, because you actually are the key. All you have to do is show up like you own the place and go in.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). TRICK: Redress that past issue. Look it straight in the face. You let it go thinking that was the cool thing to do, but it turns out what’s cooler is holding someone accountable to making it right. TREAT: Balance will be restored.
