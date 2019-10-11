As much as we want to embrace the mystery, at this point in the Venus transit, it’s more of an uncomfortable hug. If it were filmed in a drama, the camera would pan to a face over the shoulder that showed our pained look suggesting a feeling that’s not exactly mutual. We give mystery it’s due while looking over its shoulder for answers.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 11). You interact beautifully with your crew. You’re a leader in your family and a pillar of your community. There’s another part of you that gets a closer look this solar return — your inner world — an emotional landscape calling you to explore. You’ll touch on feelings you were afraid of. There’s liberation, too. Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 50, 4, 20, 48 and 1.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You could use a few connections that will nurture your talent, and you’ll find them by joining a group, signing up for a class or just generally aligning yourself with our own interests in a more public way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Whatever you do that’s good for your confidence, from getting a haircut to taking a social risk, will make your loved one treat you better. It’s as though they will sense your new elevation and meet you there.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The selfless nature of true love allows you to appreciate who a person is without requiring that person to be like you or even to be fully understood by you. The connection still has requirements, but they’re minimal.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The group dynamic will serve you well. Someone will be good at the things that you are not good at, and you will be able to help people who have entire different sets of skills than you can contribute.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Persistence can be a character trait, but it can also just be a habit. So if you’re feeling a little low on determination and grit, focus on making it easy for yourself to do the thing you need to do. How can you clear the way?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People who either don’t possess or have given up the need to be right all of the time have a lot more energy and are 10 times more charismatic than anyone holding on to that impossible and annoying standard.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Fearlessness isn’t attractive, because it’s not very relatable. Most people know fear. They admire those who come up against it and try to go on in spite of it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Wherever you go, you gravitate to people you can learn from. In today’s case, you’ll learn that your friendship is valuable and your service is appreciated.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Regret is a form of rejection. If you regret, you reject the person you were and the choices you made. What if you could accept that you did your best back then? Would that make it easier to move forward?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s not too late. It looks like it’s too late because a lot of people did things long ago, but later, today will seem like an early hour. Anyway, it’s the best hour you’ve got. Proceed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You set out to learn a thing in order to achieve a different result. If you’re still getting the same result, you either haven’t implemented what you learned, or it wasn’t the lesson you were looking for and you need to look elsewhere.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It’s actually easy to be cool when you’re oblivious and self-focused. Those who are sensitive and hyperaware will find it hard to be cool; however, they’ll be something else — maybe warm or curious — and that will matter more.
