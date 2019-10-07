It would be easy to get rattled as Mercury and Uranus polarize to heckle and provoke. Keep your cool. Trusting the process of life isn’t about taking your hands off the wheel. It’s more a matter of holding onto the wheel and just the wheel — controlling what you can and letting the rest soften and blur in the side window as you pass.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 7). Your specialty this year will be the complex kind of work that yields the sort of things money can’t buy — love, respect, style and more. As for the things money can buy, they’ll be more accessible after January, which marks the final payment of a debt. You won’t have to travel for the adventure you’ll go on this spring. Taurus and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 44, 43, 28 and 17.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Scientists agree that humans need to be touched, though the full significance of touch can’t be put into words or reduced to scientific data. To give and get tactile affection is more necessary than we can comprehend.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Love will follow the same 80/20 rule that people talk about in business. Twenty percent of your efforts will bring 80 percent of the results. So what are the actions that make your loved ones smile?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You get the feeling you were meant for something different, but this way of looking at it isn’t the most empowering. You get to choose your destiny and move toward it. This is truer than the other way around.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The opportunity won’t arise because you’re ready for it. Life is on its own schedule, and you’ll jump in and be a part of that program. Ultimately, fitting in will have little to do with how prepared you feel. You won’t be sorry.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Snap judgments get made, likely based in misunderstanding. It’s important to pause every once in a while (now!) and review all assumptions. A good question to ask yourself today is, “Compared to what?”
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Whatever this day brings can be enhanced with a focus on using what you have to work with (instead of what you don’t have) and steering the pieces that are within your control.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The people who have time for you, who make time for you, who reach out and include you — those are the ones to hold close and to model. They give you love enough to pay forward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Instead of counting your money, focus on making your money count. Living simply will give you more resources to apply to the things you really want to do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whatever your state of mind, for better or worse, it will pass. So enjoy this mood, and make the most of it. Every emotional color brings beauty to your inner landscape, some by way of contrast.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It wasn’t conscious. You accidentally taught a person how to treat you, and now that teaching needs a few tweaks. Consider what’s working and what’s not working for you, and make a plan.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The mistakes, quite simply, weren’t mistakes. You’re learning the lessons, building yourself in a different way than you would have, so there’s really no need to regret a choice. Keep moving forward.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Yes, life is about the journey, but there wouldn’t be a journey without the destination. The destination could be dead wrong, as has been the case with many a fruitful mission, but there needs to be one to keep this motor running.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.