We don’t have to invent products, write novels or create amazing change in the world in order to be visionaries. Visionary moves can be as simple as picturing a potentially delicious sandwich or imagining you’d like to ride a train someday. Venus and Neptune currently favor visions of all shapes and sizes.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 21). It’s taken awhile to get to the point where you’re so happy with yourself that truly no one else’s opinion matters. You’ll confidently dive into a fascinating and risky venture and see profits. Love follows you everywhere, taking different forms — affection, support, camaraderie, passion and even responsibility. Scorpio and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 28 and 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Before you can become more powerful in a situation, it is important to figure out where the power already lies. Note what or who is dominating the environment or setting a tone for interactions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The success won’t come from working on tasks; it will come from completing them. Even so, it’s the working on the tasks that you’ll find the most fun, so don’t let that seduce you into leaving things undone. Finish!
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s better to purge and prune your to-do list than to have a bunch of wishful thinking weighting down the bottom of it. Heavy lists are no fun to pick up! Set yourself up to win by being more selective with your plans and energy.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You need just a few more friends, preferably observant and responsive ones who will tell you about yourself in greater detail and highlight the qualities that familiar people aren’t seeing today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll gain much from osmosis today, so don’t worry too much about trying, striving or even learning. It’s all about with whom you surround yourself. People with big dreams and desires they aren’t afraid to go for will strongly influence you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t have to do everything right (or anything at all) to be worthy of love and support, including and especially your own. Reinforce that concept, and you’ll be lucky today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s totally impossible for you to fail at being you. If you occasionally let yourself down, it’s only because you don’t yet know yourself well enough to find the leverage and inspiration you need to steer the wilder side of you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Worry is just bad feelings about unrealities. Why bother to weave stress around an idea? It’s not that none of the worries could ever happen; it’s just that usually life is more inventive and surprising than that.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s a point in which you’ll want to give up; however, once you push past that, you’ll be able to go twice as far. You’re basically training your mind today, and this will hold you in good stead in the weeks to come.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you knew you would get what you focused on, what would you focus on? Choose carefully today because you’re way too powerful to waste your talents on meager distractions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You won’t meet a single person today from which you can’t learn something. The art is in figuring out what there is to learn, and you might not come up with it right away. Some lessons will come in retrospect.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You set the bar pretty high for a project and you’ll definitely get into the ballpark if you keep at it. Don’t let the others tell you what success looks like. Define it on your own terms.
