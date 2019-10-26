We may experiment, go disguised, play around with our identities, but the core of who we are remains. In fact, knowing that core is solid is what makes us feel free to try new things today, the biggest night of the month for Halloween parties. Any alter ego we try will only help us become more of the person we already are.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 26). It’s seems like a basic thing, but the simple act of breathing easier and more deliberately will open you to connection, relaxation and good fortune. A fun crew is featured through the holiday season. You’ll enjoy influencing one another. A game that takes months to master will bring you financial and personal reward. Virgo and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 17, 23 and 44
ARIES (March 21-April 19). That thing you were expecting from a loved one may be causing more trouble than it’s worth. Erasing the expectation will be like a magic spell lifting the gloom. Suddenly, the best sort of surprises are in store.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It used to happen every night, but we are so far from the tribe and fire now that any dance seems like a special occasion. Tonight should be so much fun that you’ll vow to make this happen more often.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You may have given too much of the wrong thing up front because you didn’t know better.
You’ll now make adjustments that have to do with what you’re willing to give to get what you want, or to simply to stay in the game.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s a strange feeling to learn that you misunderstood something and held the wrong belief for a very long time, but such is life. Many never reassess what they know for accuracy’s sake. In this way, you’re ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Once you tested the boundaries without realizing what you were doing, and now you’re quite deliberate about it. It comforts you to know the limits, though that won’t keep you from pushing past them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The spiritual and the scientific will coexist quite nicely in your mental processes today. Whatever you’re not able to make logical sense of will possess some poetic or emotional quality that pulls your attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Memories are dynamic ideas that get rewritten each time they are revisited. Today, you’ll think of how you’d like to remember something as it’s actually occurring.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Love is all the power you need in the situation. You don’t have to believe this for it to work. Ask what part of the situation you might flow more love to, and then do it and watch things start to shift.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It would take a long time to clear all paths of rocks, but with good shoes, the terrain that would cut and destabilize us is not a problem. It’s much easier to protect your vulnerabilities than to change the whole world.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Those who don’t have a lot of truth at their disposal will cling to a few beliefs with tenacious certainty. With more truth comes more intelligence; with more intelligence comes greater flexibility of thought.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Because you’re so modest, sometimes you have to be talked into accepting and appreciating yourself. If you need a good reason, how about loving yourself just so that you can give more love to others?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The ability to recognize beauty where other people don’t is a sign that there is great beauty inside of you. You wouldn’t be able to see such loveliness if it weren’t resonating inside the chambers of your heart.
