Horoscopes: Oct. 9

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As the expert fisher knows, what you catch often has to do with the lure. Different bait brings different fish. Of course, if someone’s very hungry, then they’ll bite on whatever you decide to put on the hook.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Does someone seem dependent on your reaction? The less internally motivated a person is, the more they need external validation. You’ll come across those who need to see the reaction of others to feel relevant, important and alive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The result you want is going to take a whole lot of work. Even if you want that result very badly, the prize won’t be enough. You have to be in love with the work itself for this to happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The best ideas are not for everyone. Thankfully, you’ve a strong sense of purpose and do not have to feel understood or validated to feel good about who you are and what you’re doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Either you don’t see your own strengths or you’re just bored by them. This is why you need to be around new people. They’ll see you as remarkable, and you should definitely let them fawn over you.