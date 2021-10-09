Horoscopes: Oct. 9

The sun and Mercury align to clarify feelings, sort out the details of partnership and bring sharpness to the vagaries of love. It should be noted that this isn’t always best accomplished with words, and in fact, words can make things much more complicated. The best communication starts with the heart’s intention and expresses physically.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because you show up when expected and do what you said you would, you gain the trust and respect of others. To you, this is just normal. In the process, you make someone feel safe — a wonderful gift to provide.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A person who seems to have it all together is struggling in ways you wouldn’t imagine. You don’t have to know what the struggles are to sense that your compassion is needed here.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Theoretical knowledge isn’t going to help much. Wherever possible, apply the answer, try things, put plans in motion and see what happens. Let your ideas dance on the stage of life.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can exchange much without words and will in fact do it constantly today as you interact with your environment. You’ll send out energy and be able to communicate wordlessly at a great distance.