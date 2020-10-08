Horoscopes: Oct. 8

Cosmic oppositions and lunar tides in Gemini feature laws of supply and demand. In business, it is said that the market determines the price, and that principle applies to many other areas of life. Make your offering. If you have many takers, consider offering less. If takers are few, then offer more, or change the offer entirely.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 8). You love to encourage others along their journey, and because of this, your own journey takes a new turn. Your role as a champion will have you learning and earning through 2021. Family expands. There are logistics and domestic details to sort out in February; life and relationships smooth out because you took the time. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 44, 39, 1 and 7.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your emotions are compressed into bursts. They’re easy to understand in this concentrated form. Hot Tip: Feelings are always much easier to deal with when you’re well-rested.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be challenged to listen well today, and your subject won’t make it any easier to pay attention. Some of what you need to absorb is so dry! Just by making the effort, you’ll be ahead of most others.