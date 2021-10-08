Horoscopes: Oct. 8

The sun and Mars align in Libra, inviting proposals and partnerships. Thinking about what you might be able to do for another person is an exciting creativity challenge. Brilliant arrangements will be struck, in which both parties are expanded by what they give to each other. Work out as much up-front as possible. It sets a tone for all that follows.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People have different rules. Even close friends may not completely understand yours. There will be infractions. They happen out of misunderstanding, not an intent to offend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be attracted to people and situations outside your usual pattern. You might dismiss the idea of a “type” altogether, since it’s based on your past and you’re more interested in creating a new future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your vision of a luxurious life is unique, but there are people with similar goals. Find them so you can help and support one another. The kinship will invigorate your plans.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are drawn to people who have a sense of humor and the confidence to use it. Humor is always a risk. As the professionals know, it doesn’t always land, but you respect the attempts.