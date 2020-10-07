Horoscopes: Oct. 7

The power of words is beautifully experienced when harmonious sounds blend, lift and send an experience into the sublime. But that is rare. The power of words is also, often and more obviously, noted when words rub, clash and, with the friction of flint and steel, produce ignition sparks. Mercury and Uranus in opposition will demonstrate.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 7). First epic fun and lucrative work, and then it flips the other way around. What luck! It’s due in part to your tendency to gravitate toward projects that engage you on many levels. You’ll explore relationships with your eyes wide open. The more you know about attachment style and love languages, the smoother it will go. Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 23, 30, 1 and 28.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No matter how large or small a threat may be, the same move is called for — turn and face it. Your psyche memorizes the “move” the more times you do it. Facing small stuff makes it easier to face big stuff.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s much that will go right as you mind your own business (and much could go wrong if you don’t.) The trick is in planning ahead — knowing what you’re going to focus on and erecting barriers to distraction.