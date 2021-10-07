Horoscopes: Oct. 7

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve a specific knowledge and expertise best understood by those in the same area of interest. Your ideas are good. The people around you aren’t necessarily qualified to judge.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some of your reasons for doing what you do are mysterious even to you. That’s normal. The most helpful move in your relationship with yourself will be to exchange all judgment for acceptance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The old way of thinking won’t work for this new challenge. To see the way forward, you’ll need to move away from the ideas that are so comfortable to you. The next turn must be made in faith.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Some bring out the best in you by way of their support, friendship and love. Others spur you to new heights from a place of competition or opposition. Either way, you only get better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are plenty of people around who, with the slightest provocation, will be forthcoming with help, advice and more. But this time, you’ll really get more interesting results by trying to figure it out on your own.