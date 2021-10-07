 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: Oct. 7
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Venus in Sagittarius explodes our past understanding of what love is. The fiery energy will embolden the shy, illuminate unforeseen options and magnetize us to new locations and social circles. When Venus transits Sagittarius, nothing seems out of the league when it comes to love because love isn’t a sport; it’s an adventure.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Not all inaction is alike. Doing nothing out of fear, laziness or confusion is very different from doing nothing because the best move is not to move. Today calls for disciplined inaction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You offer your compassion to others so easily. Can you offer it more readily to yourself, too? All work and no play is an unkind approach. Relax and have fun. It’s good for you and necessary to your well-being.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). No one becomes masterfully skilled overnight. What seems like it’s happening in the spur of the moment is actually the culmination of hours of preparation. Be patient with yourself as you work on a new skill.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Partnerships that are closed off from the rest of the world will not have enough emotional oxygen to thrive. A friendship will be improved by shared experiences and outside influences. Stay open.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Accessible things will seem less interesting to you now because you crave challenge. Like a diver after pearls, you’ll plunge the depths to search for what is truly rare and beautiful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve a specific knowledge and expertise best understood by those in the same area of interest. Your ideas are good. The people around you aren’t necessarily qualified to judge.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some of your reasons for doing what you do are mysterious even to you. That’s normal. The most helpful move in your relationship with yourself will be to exchange all judgment for acceptance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The old way of thinking won’t work for this new challenge. To see the way forward, you’ll need to move away from the ideas that are so comfortable to you. The next turn must be made in faith.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Some bring out the best in you by way of their support, friendship and love. Others spur you to new heights from a place of competition or opposition. Either way, you only get better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are plenty of people around who, with the slightest provocation, will be forthcoming with help, advice and more. But this time, you’ll really get more interesting results by trying to figure it out on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You will readily see how your mood impacts the moods of others. Since making yourself happy will help everyone, what are you waiting for? Do the thing that will bring smiles all around.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You are seen in different ways by different people. Sometimes, you can shape this, but today, it’s a bit out of your control. The best you can do is relax and be confident in your choices and it will all work out for the best.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 7). Your cosmic birthday present is a perspective shift and an awe-inspiring encounter. The way you choose to see things leads to more of the miraculous. Due to the improvements and projects you take on, you’re one person at the start of 2022 and someone different at the close. Aquarius and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 18 and 5.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The best exercises for improving your flexibility

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Oct. 5
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 5

For a downgraded planet in the outfield of our solar system, Pluto has larger psychic weight than his mass. Events of destruction and rebirth …

Horoscopes: Oct. 6
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 6

The end of the Pluto retrograde signals the start of something big. The Libra new moon seconds the motion! Moving mountains is not impossible;…

Horoscopes: Oct. 1
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 1

The worthiest practices develop your ability to control your own energy. Your energy animates everything about your personhood, including your…

Horoscopes: Oct. 4
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 4

The moon in the sign of transformation reminds us that change requires energy. Make it easy for people to contribute, fuel and support you. Ke…

Horoscopes: Oct. 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 2

What the moon says, as she opposes and antagonizes along her merry path, is thatthings won’t stay the same because they can’t. Life is a swing…

Horoscopes: Oct. 3
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 3

Mercury and Jupiter in a social air sign trine is a reminder that, on some level, everyone longs to be understood. Few know how to go about it…

Horoscopes: Sept. 30
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 30

Thinking from your appetites is the most natural thing in the world, and so are the harsh consequences that follow overindulgence. Thinking fr…

Horoscopes: Sept. 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 27

Mercury’s retrograde in the sign of partnership begins with a drop of awareness about the nature of the arrangement. Most relationships are ru…

Horoscopes: Sept. 9
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 9

The lunar trine to Jupiter in air signs suggests it’s auspicious to tend to the handful of people who make your routine sing. Without these ev…

Horoscopes: Sept. 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 29

The trine of Venus and Neptune in visionary water signs is a call to integrate the third eye, which is not a sense unique to an elite group of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News